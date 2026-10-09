Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: Kids Can Travel At 50% Fare-Check Age Limit

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Indian Railways charges only half the ticket fare for children up to a certain age. We explain these railway rules clearly in this story so you can plan your next family trip better.

People prefer trains for safe and affordable long-distance travel in India. Indian Railways operates one of the largest rail networks in the world. Thousands of trains run daily, and lakhs of passengers travel safely. You must know the railway fare rules and concessions when you travel with your family, especially with kids.

Indian Railways gives a fare exemption to parents who travel with children under five years of age.

Free travel: You can take your child along for free if they do not need a separate seat or berth. You just need to add the child's details using the 'Add Infant without Berth' option while booking on the IRCTC website.

What if you need a separate berth? You can book a separate berth for your little one by paying the full adult fare.

Railways gives two choices to children between five and 12 years of age during their train journey.

Half fare for no berth: The ticket collector charges only half the adult fare if the child does not need a separate seat or berth. Kids must share the seat with their parents in this situation.

Full fare for berth allocation: You must pay the full adult fare if you want a separate berth for your kids to sleep comfortably during long journeys.

Railway rules consider everyone who completes 12 years of age on the journey date as an adult.

The booking clerk charges the full fare for them across all categories, including reserved and unreserved coaches. This age and fare limit applies to all train types like AC Coaches, Superfast Express, and normal express trains.

Keep this in mind

Age proof: You should carry the child's age proof like an Aadhaar card, birth certificate, or school ID card to avoid issues during the TTE checking.

Age at journey time: The rules apply based on the child's age on the actual journey date, not the ticket booking date.