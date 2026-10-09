Durga Puja 2026 Travel Update: Check Sealdah Division's Special Services From October 16 To 21

Indian Railways' Sealdah division is set to operate Durga Puja special train services from October 16 to 21, 2026. Check the announced dates and follow official railway updates for routes and timings.

Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division has taken a big step to reduce passenger harassment during the festive days. The authorities will run 51 special trains to manage the heavy Durga Puja rush. They will operate 38 special trains at night. Galloping local trains will also stop at all stations after 2 PM during the Puja days.

Sealdah Division has taken several steps to ensure safe and smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja. The authorities will run 51 special EMU trains every day from October 16 to October 21 along with the regular services. They ran only 31 special trains last year. Officials will run 13 special trains during the evening peak hours. They will also operate 38 overnight special EMU trains on the Main, North, and South sections to help pandal hoppers return home late at night.

The railway authorities have made another important decision for passengers during the Puja days. Galloping local trains will stop at all regular stations, flag stations, and halts after 2 PM once they leave their originating stations. This move will heavily benefit passengers waiting at the intermediate stations.

The authorities have arranged special services to manage the early crowd before the main Puja days. They will run four pre-Puja special EMU trains on the Sealdah-Ranaghat-Lalgola route from October 10 to October 15. Officials have also scheduled 80 trips of long-distance special trains from October 10 to October 25. They operated 50 such trips last year.

The railway authorities are taking special measures to control the crowd and ensure passenger safety. Officials will regulate passenger movement through specific entry and exit gates at Sealdah station. They will operate a 24-hour special war room. Security teams will monitor the crowd movement using CCTV cameras. The authorities will also set up medical booths, help desks, extra train rakes, and quick repair teams at important stations.

The authorities have arranged extra toilets at Sealdah, Ballygunge, and Dum Dum stations for the convenience of passengers. Officials have opened temporary booking and exit counters at Ranaghat station. They have also started new ticket counters at Barrackpore station. The railway teams have upgraded the passenger movement area at Dum Dum station as well.

Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division, Rajeev Saxena, stated that ensuring a safe, comfortable, and smooth journey for every passenger is the top priority for the railways. The authorities have increased train services, tightened security, and improved passenger amenities to achieve this goal. Sealdah Division is fully ready to handle the Puja rush with extra trains and overnight services.