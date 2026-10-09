YSRCP Slams TDP Govt For Aqua Sector Crisis, Vows To Fight For Farmers

YSRCP Slams Coalition Over Aqua Sector Crisis

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday slammed the TDP-led coalition government for pushing the aqua sector into crisis and working in tandem with aqua feed companies at the cost of poor farmers. Addressing the media here on Friday, Party Coordinator Vaddi Raghuram said the coalition government is trying to weaken the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority Act and is working to favour feed company owners, leaving aqua farmers in the lurch and misleading courts.

Raghuram further stated that the party will take the issue to the next level and ensure aqua farmers get due benefits, as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has envisioned by bringing in APSADA to safeguard the interests of aqua farmers. The coalition, on the other hand, has issued a GO and misled the courts by stating it has roped in three aqua farmers as members and is going to weaken the APSADA. Chandrababu should make it clear as to when the meeting was held with aqua farmers, where and who the three handpicked aqua farmers in the committee are. The coalition is favouring a few companies and companies, the Party Coordinator claimed.

Vaddi Raghuram alleged that the aqua feed prices were hiked by Rs 27 in the past six months, and the coalition government is boasting of a subsidy of just Rs 1.50, and there is no reply as to why the power subsidy was withdrawn from farmers in June and July. Tenant farmers are bearing the brunt due to the policies of the coalition government, and the crop holiday affects them most. The YSRCP Coordinator emphasised that the YSRCP chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave a subsidy of Rs 3.60 crore to the aqua sector during the previous term, and under his direction, we will launch an agitation to save the aqua sector from the crisis.

Party Reiterates September Accusations

Similarly, in September, YSRCP leaders accused the TDP-led coalition government of pushing Andhra Pradesh's aqua sector into a severe crisis by failing to control feed prices, power charges and the supply of quality seed. They warned of legal action and statewide protests if the government failed to protect aqua farmers. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, West Godavari district president and former MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju said feed prices had increased four times since the coalition came to power. The price of feed had risen from around Rs 80,000 per tonne during the elections to Rs 1.20 lakh now. Farmers were also burdened with power factor and overload charges despite the government's claims of subsidised electricity, Mudunuri Prasada Raju said.

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