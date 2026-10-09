Brij Bhushan Case: Court Grants Time To Reply On Acquittal Challenge

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted time to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file a reply to the appeal challenging his acquittal in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. The women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Rouse Avenue court on August 3 acquitted former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan and then secretary Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh took up the matter and, after hearing submissions from the defence counsel, listed it for hearing on October 28.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, along with Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan and Tomar. The defence submitted that the copy of the appeal had been received late and that time was required to file a reply. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for the State. The court asked the APP to take instructions on whether the State would also file a revision petition.

Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal Judgment

On September 28, the Rouse Avenue Court issued notice to Brij Bhushan and Tomar. The court also directed that the original affidavit and orders mentioning the names of the victims be kept in a sealed envelope. It further directed the appellants to file a copy of the petition with the names of the victims redacted.

The wrestlers have challenged the acquittal judgment, arguing that it is unsustainable in law and is based on a manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appeal contends that the order relies on conjectures and surmises, fails to apply binding legal principles and, in material parts, rests on“archaic and stereotypical assumptions” about the“expected” behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, rather than a fair, evidence-based assessment of the circumstances of the victims.

Case Background

This case, linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers, occurred during his tenure as Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354 D, 354 A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar had acquitted Brij Bhushan and Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Brij Bhushan and Tomar were tried in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Delhi police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan and Tomar. Women wrestlers had participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)