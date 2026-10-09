Nana Patekar's Final Rites Held With Full State Honours In Pune Bollywood News

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune on Thursday night, October 8. His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the final rites as more than 1,000 people gathered to bid farewell to the celebrated star. His mortal remains arrived draped in the Tricolour, accompanied by a marching band, and the ceremony included a 21-gun salute by female police officers. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale, and actor Jackie Shroff were among those who paid their respects. On Friday, Malhar explained that the family chose to hold the last rites on the same day because considerable time had already passed since his father's death early Thursday morning. Nana Patekar, 75, leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, with acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome. Watch the latest visuals and updates from the veteran actor's final rites in Pune.

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