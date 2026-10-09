Indian Army Officer Offers Biker Breakfast And Chocolates In Freezing Arunachal, Viral Video Wins Hearts

People are going crazy over a touching video that shows an Indian Army officer and a solo motorcyclist interacting warmly in the chilly weather of Arunachal Pradesh. Photographer Abilash, whose Instagram account is @wander with abi, captured the moment the officer pulled him over as he was riding his bike near the picturesque Madhuri Lake in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing it as a 'beautiful encounter,' Abilash said the chance conversation revealed the Army officer's genuine kindness, as he also offered him food and chocolate. "So where are you heading? Going further to explore?" the officer can be heard asking, to which Abilash replied: "Yes, to Madhuri Lake and back."

The soldier from the Indian Army smiled broadly, introduced himself as being from Maharashtra, and handed Abilash a bread omelette and some chocolate. In contrast, the motorcyclist chose the chocolates over the breakfast option. "He stopped me, spoke so kindly, offered me breakfast, and even gave me chocolates. It was around 4 degrees Celsius, and the region can reach temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius," said Abilash.

"It made me realise even more deeply the dedication and sacrifice of our brave soldiers who serve our nation in such harsh conditions. Truly grateful and proud," he said.

Reflecting on the tremendous devotion of warriors serving in such tough, remote situations, Abilash stated that the officer's generosity made things 'warmer'. "Respect and gratitude to our Border Army," he said.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@wander_with)

Social Media Reacts

Over 4.5 million people had viewed the video, and thousands of people had commented on it. Social media users praised the Army commander for his kindness toward the exhausted tourist to one user, "He didn't give one or two; he gave a handful," while another user noted, "Perhaps once upon a time, he too must have dreamed of riding bikes like you." That's why he was so thrilled to be watching you.

A third commented: "His smile melted even the chocolates. Isolation hits hard in cold mountains, but meeting someone caring and simple concern makes their day brighter. Speak to those who are guarding our borders whenever you get a chance."

A fourth said: "The Indian Army gives you the feeling of being in your mother's arms! You have the sense of safety that nothing can go wrong when they are there!"