TN Bypolls: TVK Leads In Dharapuram, Madurantakam Assembly Seats

Dharapuram By-election Results

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama is leading in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-election by 724 votes after the fifth round of counting on Friday. According to the Election Commission of India, Sathyabama secured 13,213 votes, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate K Banumathi received 12,489 votes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S Suganya was in third place with 11,554 votes.

Madurantakam By-election Results

In the Madurantakam Assembly, TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel was leading by 1,607 votes after the second round of counting. According to the ECI, Maragatham Kumaravel secured 7,615 votes, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate I Paranthamen received 6,008 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S Kanithasampath was in third place with 4,301 votes.

Counting was underway for the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, with two of the 21 rounds completed. Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 86.26 per cent.

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in the Madurantakam (SC) constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district. The two seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama.

Puducherry By-election: Thattanchavady

Further, All India NR Congress candidate Ashok Anand was leading in the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency by-election by 6,774 votes after the third round of counting. According to the official data, Ashok Anand secured 10,467 votes, while Indian National Congress candidate E Vinayagam received 3,693 votes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate K Sethu was in third place with 2,158 votes.

Vote Counting Across States

Vote counting is underway for by-elections to five Assembly seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as a Lok Sabha seat in Assam. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)

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