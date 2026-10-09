Karnataka: 45 Ice Cream Units Raided, 70 Samples Collected For Tests

As per the directions of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, UT Khader, the Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a special inspection drive on Wednesday at 45 ice cream manufacturing units across the State, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.

According to a press note issued by the FDA, during the special inspection drive, a total of 70 food samples were collected from various ice cream manufacturing units, including ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, various food additives and other raw materials. The press note stated that the samples have been sent to the concerned Government Food Laboratories for analysis to assess their quality and compliance with the prescribed food safety standards.

Violations and Seizures Across Karnataka

Further, during the said inspection, some ice cream manufacturing units were found to be in violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations. An ice cream unit in Jayanagar, South Zone, Bengaluru was found to be keeping expired food products, including biscuits, milk, alkalized tea/coffee mixes and desiccated coconut powder, which were seized from the said ice cream manufacturing unit.

Expired food products, including plain caramel, condensed milk, and khoya, were seized from another ice cream manufacturing unit in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road. In addition, deficiencies relating to labelling requirements were also observed.

Unhygienic conditions were observed at an ice cream manufacturing unit in Raichur. Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the concerned unit.

During the inspection of an ice cream manufacturing unit in Mysuru, deficiencies relating to labelling requirements were observed. Accordingly, ice cream products valued at Rs 20,000 were seized, the press note said.

Continued Action Promised

In the interest of public health, such special inspection drives at ice cream manufacturing units will continue across the State. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder, it added. (ANI)

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