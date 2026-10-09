New-Look India Go Down 0-4 To Russia In Women's Football Friendly

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) A new-look Indian women's football team suffered a 0-4 defeat against Russia in the first of their two international friendlies at the rain-soaked Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

India, ranked 69th in the world, held the 27th-ranked visitors at bay for much of the opening half before Russia's sustained pressure told after the break.

Iana Sheina opened the scoring in the 40th minute before substitute Kira Petukhova struck twice in the 60th and 65th minutes. Iana Svistunova completed the scoring in the 81st minute.

India head coach Crispin Chettri used the fixture to blood several young players, with Babysana Devi Thingbaijam, Malati Munda, Cindy Colney, Shubhangi Singh, Dhurga Perumal and Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam making their international debuts.

Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who made her first start for India, also earned her third international cap.

The match was India's first-ever women's international fixture in Kolkata, and the hosts made a disciplined start despite facing a significant gap in the world rankings.

Russia enjoyed greater possession and territorial control, but India defended in a compact shape and worked hard to close down passing lanes. Monalisha also made a series of important interventions to keep the visitors at bay.

India came close to taking the lead around the half-hour mark when the ball fell to Malavika P. inside the box, but Russian goalkeeper Natalia Silina quickly came off her line to snuff out the opportunity.

Lynda Kom Serto also had a chance later in the half, but India were unable to convert their openings.

Russia eventually broke the deadlock through Sheina, who produced a precise finish into the bottom corner in the 40th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Heavy rain made conditions more difficult after the break, with Russia increasing the pressure on India.

Natalia Mashina and Petukhova came close to extending the lead before Monalisha made further saves to keep India within touching distance.

Russia doubled their advantage in the 60th minute after captain Nadezhda Smirnova's long-range effort took an awkward bounce off the wet surface. Monalisha managed to parry the ball, but Petukhova reacted quickest to score from close range.

Petukhova struck again five minutes later after India struggled to clear their lines inside the box.

Chettri made a triple change in the 66th minute, bringing on Shubhangi Singh, Priyadharshini Selladurai and Renu for Malati Munda, Babysana and Jasoda Munda.

Russia continued to dominate and added a fourth goal in the 81st minute through Svistunova, who controlled a bouncing delivery from the left before finishing past Monalisha.

The defeat highlighted the challenge facing India's young squad against stronger opposition, although the hosts showed defensive organisation in the first half and created a few promising opportunities.

India and Russia will meet again in the second friendly on October 11.