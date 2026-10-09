Aleksander Ceferin To Seek Final Term As UEFA President After Unanimous Backing

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Oct 8 (IANS) Aleksander Ceferin has agreed to seek a final term as UEFA President after receiving unanimous support from all 55 of Europe's national football associations, ending his earlier decision not to contest the 2027 election.

Ceferin confirmed his decision during a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of UEFA's 55 member associations in Berlin. He will now stand for re-election at the 51st UEFA Ordinary Congress in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 22, 2027.

The Slovenian football administrator had previously decided against seeking another term. However, UEFA's national associations had unanimously urged him in recent months to reconsider, while other stakeholders from across European football also expressed their support for him to continue.

“I want to thank the national associations for their trust. We have faced extraordinary challenges over the past years, and we have faced them as one team. There is still important work ahead, and I have therefore accepted their request,” Ceferin said.

Ceferin, who has led UEFA since 2016, said his focus would remain on keeping European football united and strengthening the organisation before handing it over to the next generation.

“My ambition remains the same: to keep European football united, make our game stronger and leave UEFA ready for the next generation,” he said.

The 58-year-old also acknowledged the personal impact of the decision, thanking his family for their support as he prepares to continue in one of the most influential positions in world football.

“I am also deeply grateful to my family. This decision asks a great deal of them too, and I could not have taken it without their understanding and support,” Ceferin said.

The Berlin meeting also discussed FIFA governance and leadership, with UEFA members agreeing on the need for significant reforms. UEFA said all 55 associations, except the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, supported a common position calling for changes at FIFA.