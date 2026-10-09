Union Sports Minister Mandaviya Lauds Performance Of Manipuri Athletes At Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday appreciated the impressive performance of athletes from Manipur at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya, officials said.

A senior official of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister stated this when he met the Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday at his official residence in New Delhi.

Mandaviya also agreed to visit Manipur shortly to oversee the various works of the Union Sports Ministry in the state.

He will also visit the under constructed National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal.

The National Sports University, the first of its kind in India, is considered as a landmark and dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CMO official said.

The Chief Minister congratulated Mandaviya on the success of the Indian team in the recently concluded Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya.

Khemchand Singh also told Mandaviya about the problems of existing two federations/bodies in many sports disciplines.

He urged the Union Sports Minister to resolve this issue as having two federations in one sports discipline causes inconvenience to the players.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Sports Minister about the contributions of Manipuri players and athletes in the field of sports in India.

In all 36 sportspersons and three coaches from Manipur represented India at the 20th Asian Games, held in Aichi-Nagoya.

Manipur's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg category weightlifting and Naorem Roshibina Devi, won a silver medal in the women's Sanda 60 kg category.

Khemchand Singh on October 1 felicitated ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi on their return to the state after winning silver medals at the Asian Games.