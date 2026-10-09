Arnav Bugga Stars As Delhi U19 Pull Off Thrilling Chase Against Gujarat In Vinoo Mankad Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Delhi U19 Men's Cricket Team started off their Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026 campaign in style with a win against Gujarat in their opening encounter.

The team delivered a masterclass, completing a spectacular and hard-fought victory against the Gujarat U-19 Men's Cricket Team. In what ended up being a high-scoring thriller, Delhi successfully chased down a massive target, reaching 341/7 in 49.5 overs.

Batting first, Gujarat set a daunting total, finishing their innings at 338/6. Despite the challenging conditions for the fielding side, Delhi's bowling attack found a standout performer in Varun Vanjani, who delivered a disciplined spell, taking two wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing a stiff target, the Delhi lineup responded with a fantastic team effort. The fighting chase was anchored by a phenomenal innings from Arnav Bugga, who dismantled the opposition bowling to top-score with 139 runs. He found exceptional support at the other end from Aaryan Sharma, who played a crucial supporting role with a brilliant 77-run knock.

Aryavir Sehwag also contributed vital runs to the chase, with a half-century to keep Delhi firmly in the hunt, the DDCA informed in a release on Thursday.

Speaking after Delhi U19's win, Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), said: "This outstanding victory by our U-19 team is a moment of great pride for DDCA. Chasing such a big total reflects not just talent, but the robust youth development system we have built. The composure shown by Arnav, Aaryan and Aryavir under pressure is a testament to our grassroots programmes and reaffirms our mission to nurture the next generation of Delhi cricketers."

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Delhi U-19 batter Arnav Bugga said: "Gujarat set a massive target, but the belief in our dressing room was strong from the first ball of the chase. I knew if I could stay out there and build partnerships, we could get over the line. Aaryan Sharma and Aryavir Sehwag batted exceptionally well at the other end, taking the pressure off at key moments. It's an incredible feeling to contribute to such a thrilling win for Delhi, and this gives us huge momentum going forward in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy."