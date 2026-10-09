Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Sakamoto Stuns 2023 Finalist Rublev In Second Round

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 9 (IANS) In a massive early upset in the Shanghai Masters, Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto stunned former finalist Andrey Rublev in the second round, 6-4, 6-4 at Court 3 here on Friday.

The World No.137 produced a stellar performance as he defeated the World No.23 in straight sets in a 1 hour and 22-minute long battle. Sakamoto broke Rublev twice in the match and saved both break points to march into the round of 32.

He started the match by breaking Rublev in the first game of the match before holding all his serves to seal the opening set in 35 minutes. Both players kept holding their serves with the scoreline tied at 4-4 before Sakamoto broke to lead 5-4, then held his serve to clinch the second one in 46 minutes and win the match.

The young Japanese was superior on his serves too as he won 77% of his first serves and 62% on his second. Rublev won 76% of his first serve points and only 56% of his second serves.

Rublev is a 2023 finalist in Shanghai. He reached the showdown three years ago and lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the title clash. Rublev has won only one tour-level title this year. He clinched the Nordea Open early in the year. Overall, he has 18 tour-level titles but has not won the Shanghai Masters. He reached the round of 32 in 2024.

Sakamoto will now be up against Alex de Minaur in the third round. The Australian de Minaur received a walkover in the round of 64 against Alex Molcan.

De Minaur recently pulled out of the China Open final against Novak Djokovic due to a left thigh injury.

Earlier, Hubert Hurkacz defeated James Duckworth in the round of 128. He set up a round-of-64 clash against Djokovic.