Sui Hashi To Debut With $500M In Bitcoin-Backed Finance Commitments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Mysten Labs' Hashi Bitcoin finance network is set to begin a phased rollout in October, backed by more than $500 million in capital commitments from its launch partners, according to a Thursday announcement from the Sui Foundation.

Hashi is designed to let applications on Sui use Bitcoin as collateral without requiring users to hold native BTC inside DeFi smart contracts. The mechanism centers on the minting of hBTC on Sui after users deposit Bitcoin, enabling Sui-based financial products to reference Bitcoin value.

Hashi's phased rollout starts in October, with launch partners committing over $500 million in capital, per the Sui Foundation. Users deposit Bitcoin to mint hBTC on Sui; when they exit, hBTC is burned and the underlying BTC is returned to the Bitcoin network. Hashi targets Sui application use cases including lending, borrowing, vaults, and structured products. The launch coalition includes more than 20 companies, with BitGo, Bullish, Cumberland, FalconX, and Ledger named among the participants. Anchorage Digital joins as a launch partner, including plans for stablecoin liquidity and institutional access via its settlement and self-custody infrastructure.

Key takeawaysHow Hashi brings Bitcoin collateral to Sui

At the core of Hashi is a collateral-and-mint workflow that aims to bridge Bitcoin's liquidity with Sui's decentralized finance environment. As described by the Sui Foundation, the network uses Bitcoin (BTC) as collateral in Sui applications by minting hBTC on Sui against deposited Bitcoin.

This approach matters because it reframes how Bitcoin exposure can be used in on-chain finance on another network. Rather than treating Bitcoin as an“isolated” asset that is difficult to integrate into smart-contract systems, Hashi positions hBTC as the programmable representation of BTC for Sui-based protocols.

The system also outlines how redemption works: when users exit, hBTC is burned and the underlying BTC is returned to the Bitcoin network. This burn-and-return structure is intended to maintain a clear linkage between the minted Sui token and the collateral held on the Bitcoin side.

What the launch network is expected to support

The Sui Foundation said Hashi is aimed at a range of financial primitives and products inside the Sui ecosystem. The announcement specifically highlighted potential application categories such as lending and borrowing, credit arrangements, vaults, and structured products.

In practice, that broad list points to a common theme for cross-chain collateral systems: they often become the“input asset” that other DeFi protocols can build on. If hBTC can be integrated across multiple layers-spot collateral, lending markets, yield vaults, and structured payoff designs-it can expand the set of strategies available to users who want Bitcoin exposure while interacting with Sui-native services.

The foundation also named several providers expected to run Hashi vaults, including Aftermath, Concrete, and Fluid. Vault operators can be important in this setup because they typically package strategies and manage collateral allocation rules, which can influence risk parameters and user experience even when the underlying collateral mechanism is the same.

Coalition partners and institutional push

Hashi's launch coalition, according to Sui, includes more than 20 companies. The announcement named BitGo, Bullish, Cumberland, FalconX, and Ledger among the participants. Such breadth is often a signal that the project is attempting to cover multiple roles across custody, liquidity access, and operational execution-areas that matter to both retail users and institutions that want frictionless pathways to deployed capital.

One of the most notable additions is Anchorage Digital, which the foundation said joined the coalition as a launch partner.

Anchorage said it plans to provide institutional clients access through its settlement infrastructure and self-custody wallet. The company also indicated it intends to provide stablecoin liquidity to Hashi. That combination is particularly relevant for DeFi collateral markets: stablecoin liquidity can be necessary for smooth lending, borrowing, and credit operations, while settlement and custody tooling can reduce operational complexity for larger players.

Anchorage CEO and co-founder Nathan McCauley said in the announcement that public companies and institutions hold significant amounts of Bitcoin, but their ability to put that capital to work has been constrained by technology and DeFi limitations.

While Hashi is not portrayed as a complete solution to every DeFi constraint, the project's structure suggests a targeted attempt to make Bitcoin usable in Sui applications without forcing holders to abandon Bitcoin-level custody or settlement preferences entirely.

Where Hashi fits in Sui's ecosystem roadmap

Hashi was developed by Mysten Labs, the founding contributor to Sui. The Sui Foundation framed the network as infrastructure that third parties can build on, stating that independent parties will create and offer financial products using the Hashi framework.

This“infrastructure first” model is significant for investors and builders because it shifts the value proposition from a single application to a shared layer that multiple products can integrate. If hBTC becomes a widely accepted collateral primitive across Sui protocols, the network could see compounding adoption-where more product integrations increase liquidity needs, operational tooling, and ultimately user familiarity.

At the same time, readers should watch how quickly third-party products move from infrastructure availability to real user activity. Even with large capital commitments, DeFi markets typically develop momentum only when protocols are deployed, risk parameters are standardized enough for liquidity to scale, and vault and credit offerings become reliably accessible to users.

With the phased rollout planned for October, the key open question for the market is how fast Sui-based lending, vaults, and structured product offerings build meaningful volume using hBTC-alongside whether stablecoin liquidity and institutional access mechanisms are sufficient to sustain demand as more participants join the coalition.

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