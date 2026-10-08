Infrastructure Progress Depends On Leadership That Turns Plans Into Delivery

Africa's infrastructure priorities are shaped by complex social, economic and operational demands. Meeting them requires more than ambitious strategies. It requires strong leadership to commission projects, build partnerships and sustain implementation over the long term.

The African Power&Energy Elites 2025/2026 edition ( ) documents a range of leadership styles, commissioned projects and planned initiatives working towards socioeconomic and lasting transformation. Published by ESI Africa, created by VUKA Group, the edition places the people behind infrastructure decisions alongside the projects through which those decisions take effect.

Leadership and delivery belong in the same conversation

Infrastructure delivery depends on technical expertise, financial planning, effective governance and the ability to coordinate organisations with different mandates. The edition reflects this interconnected environment by presenting leadership and project activity as complementary parts of the same development story.

The content recognises that meaningful infrastructure outcomes are created through institutions and partnerships, as well as through individuals able to guide projects from planning into operation. By documenting commissioned work alongside future initiatives, the publication provides a reference point for the approaches influencing infrastructure development.

The Elites Advisory Board ( ) supports the initiative's industry relevance and independent review process. The current Advisory Board and the organisations supporting the platform are featured on the African Infrastructure Elites page.

A broader identity for interconnected infrastructure

For its 11th edition, the initiative has rebranded as African Infrastructure Elites: People and Projects. The new identity expands its focus while retaining power and energy as central parts of the platform.

The broader scope reflects the close relationship between power, water, sanitation, transport, smart and digital systems, mining infrastructure and investment. These sectors do not operate in isolation. Progress in one frequently depends on delivery across several others.

African Infrastructure Elites is also the Host Media Partner of the Project&Investment Network ( ). This relationship connects the documentation of successful infrastructure delivery with a platform focused on project development, capital and implementation.



Practical discussions supporting service delivery

A selection of ESI Africa webinars provides further insight into operational issues linked to the edition.

Municipal metering: From smart meter to service excellence ( ) considers how metering infrastructure can support improved municipal service outcomes.

Benefits of water demand management ( ) examines the role of demand management in improving the use of constrained water resources.

STS interoperability: prepayment metering made simple ( ) focuses on interoperability within prepayment metering environments.

Nominations are extended for the African Infrastructure Elites 2026/27 People and Projects

The 11th annual African Infrastructure Elites is themed Access and Affordability Empowers Security for All. The Elites is a platform that unites visionaries working towards a more sustainable, equitable energy, water and transport future for Africa and celebrates the people and projects making this happen.

New deadline: Entries close 11 October 2026

Submit your nomination ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is a leading multimedia platform serving Africa's power, energy, water, transport and utility sectors. Through industry analysis, interviews, webinars, special reports and multimedia content, ESI Africa connects sector professionals with the people, projects, technologies and developments shaping infrastructure across the continent. ESI Africa forms part of VUKA Group.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, creating business opportunities across key industries in Africa. Through events, digital platforms, media and targeted industry networks, VUKA Group brings together decision-makers, innovators, investors and industry stakeholders.