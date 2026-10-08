Senegal To Send Energy Minister And Senior Advisor To African Energy Week (AEW) 2026

Senegal will send Energy and Petroleum Minister Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf and Senior Oil&Gas Advisor Aminata Ba to African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 in Cape Town from October 12–16. Their participation comes as Senegal opens new acreage, expands domestic energy infrastructure and positions its hydrocarbons sector for international investment.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has secured a Platinum Level Partnership at AEW 2026, providing a platform to present Senegal's expanding upstream and energy investment opportunities. The delegation arrives as the government promotes 109 uncontracted oil and gas blocks following a comprehensive restructuring of the country's exploration map.

Senegal's new acreage strategy follows the creation of 113 onshore and offshore blocks, designed to make opportunities more accessible to international investors. Italian energy major Eni has secured an agreement to evaluate five offshore blocks, while the remaining 104 blocks are being positioned for international investment and future licensing activity.

The reshaped investment strategy coincides with Senegal's transition from exploration into large-scale hydrocarbon production. The Sangomar offshore oil field produced 17.9 million barrels during the first half of 2026, placing the country on track toward its full-year production target of 31.6 million barrels.

Domestic gas development is also gaining urgency as Senegal seeks to strengthen electricity supply and reduce exposure to imported fuels. The Ministry is accelerating plans for a 340-kilometre gas pipeline network that will connect domestic gas resources with power plants, supporting lower generation costs while strengthening the foundations for gas-to-power development.

Senegal is simultaneously pursuing downstream and efficiency investments to capture greater value from its resources. A second refinery planned by African Refining Company and Yamata is expected to process four million tonnes annually, while the National Energy Efficiency Strategy and Action Plan introduces efficiency standards and building measures aimed at moderating electricity demand.

Diouf's appointment followed Senegal's June 2026 restructuring of the former Energy, Petroleum and Mines portfolio, creating a dedicated Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. His background in international economic law and public-private partnerships brings an investment and institutional-development focus to a portfolio overseeing the country's rapidly expanding hydrocarbons sector.

Ba brings complementary technical and investment expertise to the delegation as Senior Oil&Gas Advisor within the Presidency. An electrical engineer and energy-sector specialist, she has worked on energy access and renewable-energy initiatives across West Africa, adding technical depth to Senegal's international engagement.

“Senegal is entering a defining phase as new production, acreage opportunities and domestic gas infrastructure reshape its energy investment landscape,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.“Minister Diouf and Aminata Ba will give investors direct insight into the country's project pipeline, licensing opportunities and strategy for converting hydrocarbon resources into broader economic and industrial value.”

AEW 2026 takes place October 12–16 in Cape Town. To register, visit or contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.