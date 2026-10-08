As Part Of Her New Mentorship And Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO Shares Why True Leadership Is Measured Not Only By How We Win, But Also By How We Respond To Setbacks

As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact", Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( " When You Win, Lose Fairly, or Lose Unfairly: The Leadership Choice That Defines You". In the article, she explores one of leadership's most overlooked qualities: the ability to remain humble in success and resilient in defeat.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:

Drawing on her decades of global leadership experience, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares,“Integrity is revealed not only during moments of triumph but even more profoundly in moments of disappointment.

Anyone can celebrate success. Real leaders distinguish themselves by how they handle both winning and losing. Winning should never create arrogance, and losing should never diminish dignity. Character is built in both moments.”

The article highlights that in today's highly competitive world, many people define success solely by outcomes. Dr. Kelej challenges this perspective by encouraging readers to value fairness, continuous learning, emotional intelligence, and resilience as the true foundations of sustainable leadership.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.​

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website: