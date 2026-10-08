AI Debt Boom Raises New Risk For Tech Stocks As Companies Turn To Bond Markets For Chip Spending

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The artificial intelligence investment boom is entering a new phase as major technology companies increasingly turn to debt markets to finance the enormous cost of AI infrastructure, raising fresh questions for investors about leverage, funding costs and the sustainability of the sector's rapid expansion.

Reports that SpaceX, Broadcom and Oracle are seeking tens of billions of dollars in financing to purchase AI chips have added another layer of uncertainty to a market already dealing with elevated Treasury yields. SpaceX is reportedly considering $30 billion in investment grade debt and $10 billion in loans, while Broadcom is seeking around $50 billion in financing.

The developments highlight how the economics of AI infrastructure are changing. Earlier stages of the AI investment cycle were supported heavily by corporate cash flows and strong technology earnings. Increasing reliance on borrowing means investors must now consider whether future AI revenues will be sufficient to support rising financing obligations.

AI spending meets a more expensive bond market

The timing of the debt push is particularly important. The U.S. 10 year Treasury yield moved around 5.3% on Thursday after briefly reaching a 24 year high, while long term borrowing costs have risen as investors demand greater compensation for inflation and fiscal risks.

Higher benchmark yields can increase the cost of corporate borrowing and potentially reduce the returns generated by large AI infrastructure projects. Companies financing data centers, processors and networking equipment therefore face a more challenging capital environment even as demand for AI computing continues to expand.

The issue is particularly relevant for investors holding AI related stocks because valuations already depend heavily on expectations for strong future growth.

Semiconductor demand remains strong

Despite concerns about financing, the underlying demand for AI hardware remains robust. TSMC reported record third quarter revenue of around $46.7 billion, representing a 50% increase from a year earlier. Samsung Electronics also forecast a sharp increase in quarterly operating profit, supported by strong demand for memory chips used in AI systems.

That creates an unusual market dynamic. Semiconductor companies can benefit from accelerating AI infrastructure investment, while the companies purchasing those chips may face increasing capital requirements.

For investors, the key question is whether the additional borrowing will translate into enough revenue growth and productivity gains to justify the investment.

Leverage becomes the next AI market test

The shift toward debt financing could become one of the most important themes for technology stocks in the coming quarters. If AI demand continues expanding rapidly, additional borrowing could help companies accelerate infrastructure deployment and strengthen their competitive positions.

However, if AI revenue growth falls short of expectations, heavily leveraged projects could become a source of pressure for corporate balance sheets.

With Treasury yields elevated and technology companies competing for access to capital, investors are likely to pay closer attention to debt levels, financing costs and cash flow alongside traditional AI growth metrics.

The AI trade therefore faces a new test: not simply whether companies can build more computing capacity, but whether the returns from that capacity can justify the increasingly expensive capital required to fund it.