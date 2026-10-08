Magna Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:38 AM EST - Magna Mining Inc.: Announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the restart of the fully-permitted Levack Mine, located in the North Range of the Sudbury Basin, northeastern Ontario. Magna Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.41.
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