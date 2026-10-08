Endeavour Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp.: Reports third-quarter 2026 production of 2,096,545 silver ounces, 10,126 gold oz, and in combination with base metals, a silver equivalent production of 3.6 million oz. Year-to-date production was 5,915,874 silver oz and 32,340 gold oz for a total silver equivalent production of 10.4 million oz. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $11.86.
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