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Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.


Date: 2026-10-08 10:21:08

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Tilray Brands Inc.: Reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Net revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $257.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $209.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million in the first quarter compared to $10.2 million; burdened by approximately $1.7 million of global fuel surcharges in this quarter. Tilray Brands Inc. shares T are trading down $0.31 at $5.01.

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