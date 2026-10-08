First Majestic Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp.: Announces that total production in the third quarter of 2026 from the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico, namely, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 3.4 million silver ounces, 29,552 gold ounces, 13.3 million pounds of zinc, 7.8 million pounds of lead and 221,111 pounds of copper. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.28 at $24.03.
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