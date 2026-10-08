Wajax Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Wajax Corporation: Today announced its 2027 Strategy Roadmap, outlining the priorities, investments and organizational initiatives that will help guide the Corporation's next phase of growth. The Strategy Roadmap is the culmination of a strategic planning process undertaken by leaders from across the business. Wajax also announced planned organizational changes to provide greater focus on profitable growth and to enhance customer and supplier experience. Wajax Corporation shares T are trading down $0.15 at $35.93.
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