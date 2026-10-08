Microbix Biosystems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Announces that it will be presenting to its life sciences clients and peers at the Masters Summit 2026, organized by leading eQMS provider MasterControl, Inc. and being hosted at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City on October 12-15. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading down $0.005 at $0.31.
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