Dodging Snakes And Jumping Lizards: Bottas' Ride To Singapore

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (NNN-dpa) -- Valtteri Bottas revealed his encounters with wildlife after cycling from Malaysia to Singapore for this weekend's race, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The Finnish driver arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after completing the epic 419-kilometre ride, opting to ditch a flight for his bike following last weekend's Formula One round in Sepang.

Cadillac driver Bottas' journey involved cycling in darkness, and he brushed off some close encounters with wildlife along his route.

“I saw some snakes, which I was a little bit worried about, but actually, they were pretty chill. They were just doing their thing,” he said.

“I saw one cobra, one python just crossing the path in front of me. I saw some of those big lizards that you also see here. One was on the path.

“I had to jump over it on a bike because I saw it at the last minute. I got chased by one dog, I got stuck behind a group of cows on one small track.

“The wildest part was riding at night in the jungle. The noise in there, your mind starts to play games.“'What is out there? Who knows what is out there?' But then you just need to crack on and keep going.”

--NNN-dpa