John Wigger

Professor of History, University of Missouri-Columbia

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Professor Wigger teaches American history at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. His research interests focus on American cultural and religious history.

His publications include the following books: "PTL: The Rise and Fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's Evangelical Empire," "American Saint: Francis Asbury and the Methodists," "Taking Heaven by Storm: Methodism and the Rise of Popular Christianity in America, 1770-1820" and "Methodism and the Shaping of American Culture," co-edited with Nathan Hatch.

–present Professor of History, University of Missouri-Columbia

Experience