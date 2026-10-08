John Wigger
- Professor of History, University of Missouri-Columbia
Professor Wigger teaches American history at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. His research interests focus on American cultural and religious history.
His publications include the following books: "PTL: The Rise and Fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's Evangelical Empire," "American Saint: Francis Asbury and the Methodists," "Taking Heaven by Storm: Methodism and the Rise of Popular Christianity in America, 1770-1820" and "Methodism and the Shaping of American Culture," co-edited with Nathan Hatch.Experience
- –present Professor of History, University of Missouri-Columbia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment