Kaitlyn M. Sims



Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Denver Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

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Kaitlyn Sims is an assistant professor at the University of Denver's Scrivner Institute for Public Policy. She is also a fellow at the non-profit Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University. Her mixed-methods research agenda is informed by her training as an applied economist. Dr. Sims' work is at the intersection of public health, the economics of violence, and environmental health hazards. Her current book project is a public policy analysis of domestic violence shelters (forthcoming June 2027). She uses data in all scales, including original data collection, "big" data and spatial analysis, program evaluation, and qualitative interviews. Dr. Sims has been published in such venues as Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Journal of Public Health, Punishment & Society, and Critical Social Policy.

2022–present Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Denver



2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison, PhD/Agricultural and Applied Economics 2019 University of Wisconsin-Madison, MSc/Agricultural and Applied Economics



2026 Jailization: Entering the Lobby to the US Criminal-Legal System, Punishment & Society

2025 COVID-19 structural transformation and program adaptation in emergency domestic violence shelters, Violence Against Women

2025 Hot tempers: Differential effects of heat and drought on domestic violence, Review of Economics of the Household

2025 Practice and Practicalities: Challenges to Housing First implementation across nine DV service providers, Journal of Family Violence

2025 Policymaking and pretrial fairness: Evaluating Illinois' ban on cash bail beyond Chicago, Journal of Criminal Justice

2024 Impacts of the US EITC program on domestic violence, Review of Economics of the Household

2024 (Dis)honorably discharged: Identifying policy gaps in military-civilian reintegration, Health Affairs Scholar

2024 The prison boom, local interpersonal violence, and domestic violence homicide, The Journal of Crime and Justice

2023 Barriers to Safe and Secure Housing in the Section 8 Voucher Program Post-Dobbs?, Critical Social Policy

2023 From philosophy to practice: Designing a multi-method, multi-stage program evaluation of the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Housing First pilot program., INQUIRY: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing

2023 The Prison Bust: Mapping U.S. Prison Closures and their Local Economic Effects, Punishment & Society

2023 Agricultural intensification and childhood cancer in Brazil., Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

2022 Productive cattle ranches reduce carbon emissions in the Brazilian Amazon, Environmental Research Letters 2021 Prisons and COVID-19 spread in the United States., American Journal of Public Health

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