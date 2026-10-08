Julio Borquez
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Teaching Areas: Political Science Experience
- Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Teaching Areas: Political Science
Research Areas: Media, Research Methods, Urban Politics and Governance, Voting / Elections
- –present Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan
- 1998 University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, PhD
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