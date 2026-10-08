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Julio Borquez

Julio Borquez


Date: 2026-10-08 10:14:51

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Profile Articles

Teaching Areas: Political Science
Research Areas: Media, Research Methods, Urban Politics and Governance, Voting / Elections

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan
Education
  • 1998 University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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