Legal Director, State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin-Madison

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Danielle Friedman is the Legal Director of the State Democracy Research Initiative. Her research interests include political and election law, particularly state constitutional election litigation and disputes over election results. She previously worked in private practice as a political lawyer, focusing on campaign finance, voting, and election administration issues. She also served in the White House as the Chief of Staff for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, where she was the primary point of contact for Attorneys General and Secretaries of State.

Danielle received her J.D., with honors, from Emory University School of Law, and her bachelors degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University. At Cornell, she was a member of the women's lacrosse team, and a part of the first women's team in any sport at the University to advance to an NCAA Final Four.

–present Legal Director, State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin-Madison

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