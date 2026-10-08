Robert Spitzer

Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of the Political Science Department, State University of New York Cortland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Spitzer is the author of seventeen books, including four on the presidency, and seven on gun policy, including most recently The Gun Dilemma and Gun Law History. He has written over 700 scholarly articles, book chapters, reviews, papers, and essays, and is Series Editor for the Book Series on American Constitutionalism published by SUNY Press, and for the book series on presidential briefing books for transaction publishers. He has testified before Congress, participated in meetings at the White House, and has had his work cited by federal courts. In the 1980s, he served as a member of the New York State Commission on the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. Spitzer was elevated to the rank of Distinguished Service Professor in 1997, received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship in 2003, Cortland's Outstanding Achievement in Research Award in 2005 and 2010, and is a former President of the Presidency Research Group of the American Political Science Association. He was a visiting Professor at Cornell University for 30 years, and is currently adjunct professor at William & Mary Law School.

2021–present Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Political Science, State University of New York at Cortland

Experience