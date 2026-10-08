Azerbaijan Spotlights Literature And Publishing At Frankfurt Book Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is presenting its literary heritage and book culture at the 78th Frankfurt Book Fair, which opened in Frankfurt.

The country's ancient history and rich literary heritage are being showcased at a specially designed national stand organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin. A broad selection of Azerbaijani books is being presented to international visitors at the stand.

A delegation of Azerbaijani authors and publishing representatives is also taking part in the fair. On the opening day, the national stand attracted both local and international visitors, who explored the books on display and showed interest in Azerbaijani publications.

Azerbaijani publishers have also held meetings with representatives of publishing houses from several countries. The discussions have focused on copyright issues and opportunities for cooperation in the publishing sector.

A special programme is planned for October 9. For the first time, the "Azerbaijani Literature Abroad" panel discussion will be held at the "Global Stage" presentation area as part of the fair's programme.

The panel will focus on the publication of Azerbaijani literature abroad and efforts to introduce it to international audiences. The event will also highlight prominent figures in Azerbaijani literature and recent initiatives aimed at promoting Azerbaijani books internationally.

The discussion will be followed by an autograph session with Azerbaijani children's authors.

The programme is being organized in line with relevant goals of the "Azerbaijan Culture - 2040" Concept, according to information provided by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The 78th Frankfurt Book Fair is taking place from October 7 to 11, 2026. The event brings together publishers, authors, literary professionals and representatives of the wider creative industries from around the world. The fair describes itself as a major international marketplace for content, covering areas ranging from books and academic publishing to film, games and other forms of storytelling.

Czechia is the Guest of Honour at this year's fair, presenting its literature and culture under the theme "Czechia: A Country on the Coast." The official programme includes around 75 Czech authors and more than 100 literary and cultural events, with activities taking place both at the fair and elsewhere in Frankfurt.

The 2026 edition also introduces a revised hall layout, with the organizers aiming to create shorter distances between business meetings and provide more focused spaces for trade and networking. The fair's programme includes rights trading, professional meetings, readings, discussions and public events.

Frankfurt Book Fair has been held annually since 1949 and has developed into one of the key international meeting points for the publishing industry. The Guest of Honour programme, which has been a feature since 1976, gives a selected country or region an opportunity to present its literature, publishing industry and wider culture to an international audience.

The fair offers Azerbaijan an opportunity to introduce its authors and books to a wider international audience. The planned panel and meetings will also focus on translation, publishing abroad and ways to bring Azerbaijani literature to readers in other countries.