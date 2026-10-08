Latvian Woman Gets Six-Year Sentence For Financing Russian Military Equipment

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A resident of Latvia's city of Rēzekne, Polina Kamlyova, has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Riga City Court for financing the Russian army, Delfi reports.

According to the prosecution, Kamlyova donated approximately €43 to the purchase of electronic warfare equipment intended to suppress the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and subsequently be transferred to Russian military personnel. She transferred the funds to the relevant bank account.

The court also imposed three years of probation supervision on Kamlyova. The time she had already spent in custody was credited toward her sentence. As a result, she has five years, one month and 25 days remaining to serve.

In her final statement to the court, Kamlyova said she had not intended to finance the Russian army and that the messages found on her phone did not clearly establish that the money was intended for Russian forces. According to her, she was out of work at the time and in serious psychological distress, so she had been unable to turn down the person who asked her for help. "What I did was wrong. I ask you to distinguish between doing something wrong and having criminal intent. I had no such intent," she added.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year prison sentence for Kamlyova. Under Latvia's criminal code, financing an armed conflict carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Photo: ReTV