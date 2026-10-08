Baku, Tbilisi Discuss Expanding Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with Mikheil Khidureli, Director General of Georgia's Investment Agency, to discuss economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the current state of economic and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as prospects for further development.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan has been one of the largest investors in the Georgian economy for many years. They exchanged views on Georgia's investment environment, existing opportunities and ways to increase mutual investment.

The officials also reviewed opportunities to further expand bilateral economic cooperation, promote and implement new investment projects, and strengthen ties between the two countries' business communities.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.