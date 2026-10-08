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Zelensky Says Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Will Not Go Unanswered

Zelensky Says Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Will Not Go Unanswered


Date: 2026-10-08 10:14:01

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk that killed more than 30 people and injured 18 others will not go unanswered by Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy made the remarks in a post published on Facebook.

He said Russia had struck two route buses in the city.

The president emphasized that authorities have still been unable to identify some of those killed because of the severity of their injuries.

Residential buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the attack, Zelenskyy added.

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