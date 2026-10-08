Azerbaijan Announces $100,000 Tender For Industrial Building Designs In Sumgayit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency has announced a procurement tender worth 170,000 manats ($100,000) for the preparation of design and cost-estimate documentation for new manufacturing buildings at Sumgayit Industrial Park.

The tender covers the development of technical designs and construction cost estimates for production facilities planned within the industrial park's territory.

The procurement is intended to establish the architectural, engineering and financial documentation required for the proposed construction works.

According to the tender announcement, the estimated value of the services is 170,000 manats ($100,000).

The procurement concerns the planning and design stage of the project rather than the actual construction of the manufacturing buildings.

Sumgayit Industrial Park is one of Azerbaijan's major industrial zones, established to support domestic manufacturing, attract investment and encourage the development of non-oil industries.

The park accommodates enterprises operating in various industrial sectors and forms part of the country's broader strategy to expand industrial production and strengthen its manufacturing capacity.

The preparation of design and cost-estimate documentation represents a preliminary step towards the potential development of additional production facilities at the site.