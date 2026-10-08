Land-Mine Blast Injures Local Resident In Jabrayil

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A mine explosion has occurred in the territory of Dagmashanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, which was liberated from occupation.

The Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office and the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) issued a joint statement on the incident.

According to the statement, Orkhan Ashraf Gahramanov, born in 2000 and a resident of Jabrayil district, stepped on an anti-personnel mine while grazing cattle in an area that had not yet been cleared of mines.

Gahramanov sustained injuries of varying severity in the explosion.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to comply with safety rules, carefully follow mine hazard warning signs, avoid touching suspicious objects, refrain from entering unfamiliar areas and stay away from areas where fencing and mine-safety operations are underway.