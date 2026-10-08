EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Hybrid Attacks And Destabilization Abroad For Another Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Council of the EU announced this on its website.

The decision was made in light of Russia's continued and intensified hybrid activities, including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) against the EU and its member states and partners.

Restrictive measures in view of Russia's destabilizing activities currently apply to 80 individuals and 20 entities.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Natural persons also face a travel ban that prohibits them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The framework for restrictive measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions was set up on October 8, 2024 to target those engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, stability, independence and integrity. The sanctions regime targets also those responsible for Russia's hybrid activities against third countries and international organizations.

The European Union stressed that it would continue to draw on the full range of tools available to protect, prevent, deter from and respond to such malicious behavior.

EU ambassadors approve largest-ever sanctions list against Russia - source

On October 7, the ambassadors of EU member states (COREPER) agreed on the largest-ever expansion of the sanctions list against Russia.

According to diplomatic sources, the new restrictions cover 1,569 individuals and entities, including 743 individuals and 826 companies, linked to Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as 77 individuals involved in illegitimate elections to the Russian State Duma held in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The expansion will form part of the implementation of the sanctions agenda announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and is expected to be formally approved at the October 12 meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.