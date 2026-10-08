President Zelensky, UK Foreign Secretary Honor Victims Of Russian Missile Strike In Pryluky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today is a very tragic day. We had a tragedy here yesterday. We came here to help, to speak with people, and also to visit the hospital, see what people need and what the conditions are, and honor all those who were killed. During this trip, a horrific strike occurred in Kramatorsk, with a large number of people killed,” Zelensky said during a briefing in Pryluky.

He noted that UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was accompanying him on his trip to Pryluky.

“I certainly want to thank my British counterpart, who came to the capital today, but we invited him to travel with us to Pryluky and see firsthand what is really happening, what these daily strikes look like, and how our people are enduring this struggle,” the President said.

Standing near the destroyed five-story building, Zelensky thanked all the teams that had worked at the site.

“About 500 people worked here, from different teams, from police officers to State Emergency Service personnel. We thank them. They saved 31 lives, 31 people, 15 of whom had been completely buried under the rubble. Unfortunately, the losses are very high: 22 people were killed, including five children, and 54 were injured, including seven children,” the head of state said.

He called on partners, including the UK, to step up assistance to Ukraine, particularly by providing air defense systems.

Zelensky separately stressed the need to intensify the negotiation process.

“Besides air defense, which is in short supply because our country is large and strikes can hit anywhere, we certainly want to draw attention to the negotiating track. In our view, the United States should raise the pressure through sanctions and other measures, as well as through financial assistance and separate assistance to Ukraine with air defense. And through such steps (...) force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table,” the Ukrainian President said.

Death toll from Russian strike on two buses in Kramatorsk rises to 33, 18 injured

As reported, 22 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7, including five children.

Photo: Suspilne Chernihiv