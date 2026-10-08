No Breakthrough Yet On Evacuation Of Civilians From Occupied Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights told Ukrinform this in response to a request from the agency.

“Communication with the Russian side on organizing a safe humanitarian mechanism for the residents of Oleshky is ongoing, but as of today, there has been no practical breakthrough that would allow an organized evacuation of civilians to begin,” the document says.

The Commissioner's Secretariat emphasized that the Ukrainian side has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to ensure the necessary conditions for the humanitarian operation, including a localized ceasefire, the designation of a safe route, and the reception of citizens in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. It said that, as part of direct communication between the Ombudsmen, lists of citizens, logistical and medical support, and a possible format for the humanitarian operation had been worked out.

“At the same time, the key problem remains the lack of clear, verifiable and practically implementable security guarantees from the Russian side, without which carrying out a humanitarian operation would create additional risks for civilians and the personnel involved,” the response to the request says.

It also said that the International Committee of the Red Cross is involved in communication between the Ukrainian and Russian sides and had confirmed its readiness to act as a neutral humanitarian intermediary, provided the parties reach the necessary agreements and obtain security guarantees.

The institution also recalled that on September 19, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations appealed to Pope Leo XIV, the World Council of Churches, other religious leaders, UN member states and the ICRC, calling on them to use all available opportunities to stop the humanitarian catastrophe and facilitate the evacuation of residents.

“As of October 7, 2026, there is no confirmed public information that the Holy See has launched a separate mediation mechanism specifically concerning Oleshky. At the same time, we are counting on the Holy See to use its humanitarian and diplomatic potential, and we are ready for appropriate cooperation,” the Commissioner's Secretariat told Ukrinform.

The Secretariat added that, as of October 7, the Ombudsman had received 204 appeals concerning the situation in Oleshky and neighboring settlements. Following the processing of the appeals and information received through the Secretariat's online questionnaire, 358 citizens in need of assistance to leave safely have been verified.

Sybiha comments on second humanitarian aid delivery operation to occupied

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies had reached Oleshky since May 26.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Russian forces are holding around 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, nearly 50 of them children. They are being forced to survive without food, electricity or water.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Facebook