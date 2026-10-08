Ukrainian Negotiating Team To Be In US On Friday, Zelensky Says
“Important moments. Our team is in Europe today, and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow it will be in the United States. I hope that all the necessary signals will be conveyed,” Zelensky said.
He noted that he expects partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly following the latest strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, as well as provide Ukraine with additional means of protection, especially air defense, along with financial support.Read also: Rubio says he currently sees no prospects for ending Russia-Ukraine war through talk
As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said several days ago that Ukraine was ready to participate in technical-level talks in the UAE or another country proposed by US representatives, but Russia has yet to respond.
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