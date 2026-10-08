Moldova Ready To Take In New Wave Of Ukrainian Refugees In Winter, Sandu Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said this at the Moldova Security Forum in Chisinau, Ukrinform reports, citing NewsMaker.

“Since 2022, more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled the war have arrived in Moldova, and about 100,000 have found a home here. If things are as difficult in Ukraine this winter as the whole world expects, we are ready to receive as many people as need safety,” Sandu said.

Former Prime Minister and presidential envoy for development and resilience Dorin Recean said Moldova was also preparing to provide Ukraine with logistical and energy support and to protect its own energy infrastructure.

According to him, the authorities are considering a scenario involving a new influx of Ukrainian refugees and have experience responding to emergencies.

Recean also noted that Moldova's and Ukraine's power grids are interconnected, so the country is preparing for possible problems with energy infrastructure as well. At the same time, he said Moldova would not be able to independently supply Ukraine with the necessary volumes of electricity, but electricity from Romania could be supplied through Moldovan territory.

EU representative Dorota Dlouhi-Suliga said the European Union would continue supporting Ukraine's energy system, including by supplying generators to prevent the worst-case scenario.

Over 220,000 Ukrainians receive temporary protection in Romania

According to her, the EU has been helping Moldova strengthen its capacity to receive Ukrainian refugees since 2022. Dlouhi-Suliga did not specify whether the EU was preparing a separate support plan for Moldova and other countries that could receive a new wave of refugees this winter.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sandu said Moldova, Ukraine and Romania should strengthen cooperation on airspace protection amid Russian aggression.

Photo: Facebook/Maia Sandu