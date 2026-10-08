Ukraine Strikes Russia's Largest Oil Refinery 2,500 Kilometers From Border Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported this, Ukrinform says.

Governor Vitaly Khotsenko of the Omsk region said the region came under attack by Ukrainian drones on October 8.

Earlier, local authorities reported restrictions on mobile internet access and the closure of Omsk Airport.

Meanwhile, Omsk residents reported a series of explosions near the oil refinery.“There was smoke coming from the pipes. We heard two explosions,” one eyewitness said.

The Omsk Oil Refinery, located about 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is Russia's largest. It is owned by Gazprom Neft and can process up to 22 million tons of oil per year.

According to the refinery's website, the facility produces“one in every six liters of Russian gasoline and fifth-class environmental standard diesel fuel.”

Ukrainian drones first struck the refinery on July 6. The attack damaged the crude oil primary processing units, forcing the facility to suspend operations.

Ukrainian strikes damage 14storage tanks in Russia's Samara region – General Staff

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining complex in Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on October 8.

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