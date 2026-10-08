Economic Indicators Point To Growth, Resilience Amid Regional Pressures

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's economy has continued to show signs of resilience, with several key indicators recording strong growth since the beginning of 2026 despite regional tensions and the ongoing repercussions of war in the region.

The country's Investor Confidence Index rose 21.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 to 186.6 points, up from 153.1 points in the first quarter, according to official data.

Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2.8 per cent during the same period last year, indicating continued economic growth despite challenging regional conditions.

Exports also recorded solid growth, rising 10.3 per cent during the first seven months of the year. Tourism revenues increased 2.9 per cent during the first eight months, reaching approximately $5.6 billion.

Remittances from Jordanians working abroad continued their strong performance, increasing 14.1 per cent during the first seven months of 2026 to nearly $3 billion.

Foreign reserves held by the Central Bank of Jordan reached $28.5 billion at the end of September, enough to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for approximately 9.2 months.

The Amman Stock Exchange also recorded a significant rise. Its general index climbed 38.2 per cent to 4,191 points at the end of September, compared with 3,033 points during the same period last year.

Activity in the construction and banking sectors also strengthened. The total area of licensed buildings for residential purposes increased 10.7 per cent during the first seven months of the year, while deposits with the banking system reached JD51.61 billion in July, up 3.2 per cent from the end of 2025.

Jordan also improved its position in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, ranking 60th globally among 139 economies and fifth among Arab countries. The ranking continues the country's improving performance in the index.

Business activity has likewise expanded. The number of companies registered in Jordan increased 7.24 per cent during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

According to the Companies Control Department, 6,046 companies were registered during the first nine months of this year, compared with 5,638 during the corresponding period in 2025.

The real estate market also remained active. According to the latest monthly report from the Department of Lands and Survey, total trading volume in the property market reached approximately JD5.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026.

The latest figures point to broad-based economic activity across exports, tourism, remittances, financial markets, banking, construction, innovation, business registration and real estate, despite the difficult regional environment.