$15 Billion In Investment Opportunities To Feature At Jordan-EU Conference - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government announced on Thursday details of the 2026 Jordan-European Investment Conference, which will be held on November 19, during a press briefing held by Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh.

The conference, to be held at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, will take place under the patronage of King Abdullah and with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said that the conference is intended to translate Jordan's strategic and comprehensive partnership with the European Union into long-term investment partnerships and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a regional gateway for investment.

“The conference will present investors with more than 40 investment opportunities worth over $15 billion,” Abu Ghazaleh said.

He said the that figure represents the total value of the investment opportunities being presented, with efforts focused on connecting them with investors, financial institutions and partners capable of developing, financing and implementing the projects.

The conference will focus on five key areas: technology, the future of energy, high-value industries, logistics and infrastructure, and water security.

The technology agenda will cover investment opportunities in software, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centres and semiconductors, with a focus on leveraging Jordanian talent to strengthen the country's position as a regional technology hub.

The energy pillar will examine opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, grid development, hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as the regulatory and financing frameworks needed to attract long-term investment.

Discussions on high-value industries will focus on industrial partnerships, technology transfer, value chains and export potential, while the logistics and infrastructure agenda will address transportation, railways and strategic projects aimed at supporting trade and access to regional markets.

The water security pillar will explore technologies and projects designed to improve the sustainability and efficiency of water supplies, as well as potential cooperation between government bodies, technology providers and investors.

Abu Ghazaleh said that positive economic indicators recorded recently were contributing to greater confidence in Jordan's investment environment.

He also stressed the government's efforts to strengthen Arab investment and economic integration and develop partnerships that expand market access, attract investment and support shared economic interests.

The conference is expected to attract more than 700 participants, including Jordanian, European and international companies, as well as financial and development institutions.

The gathering will provide an opportunity to discuss investment opportunities and their commercial, financing and regulatory requirements directly with relevant stakeholders, the minister said.

The EU-Jordan strategic and comprehensive partnership is backed by a financial and investment package of about €3 billion for 2025-2027, including approximately €1.4 billion in additional investments, as well as grants and concessional financial assistance, according to Abu Ghazaleh.

He said that financial institutions and development partners would play an important role in identifying financing options, structuring investments and using guarantees, risk-mitigation instruments and public-private partnerships to help make projects financeable and implementable.

Jordan's private sector will also play a key role through business meetings, sectoral discussions and engagement with European companies, Abu Ghazaleh said.

The aim is to establish investment and trade partnerships and strengthen the integration of Jordanian companies into regional and global value chains.

He pointed to Jordan's stability, strategic location, trade agreements and economic modernization programme as key factors supporting its efforts to attract investment and position the Kingdom as a gateway to Arab and global markets.

Al-Momani said the conference reflected the depth of Jordan's strategic partnership with the EU and represented a message of confidence in the Kingdom's investment environment.

He said the media had an important role in highlighting Jordan's investment advantages, promoting the opportunities presented at the conference and following up on its outcomes.

The government, he added, was working to facilitate media access to officials, investors and representatives of companies and financial institutions to support comprehensive coverage of the conference.

The conference is also expected to highlight Jordanian human capital and the country's young technology talent, with a focus on investments that can create jobs, transfer knowledge and technology, increase the added value of local production and strengthen its competitiveness.

Officials said follow-up efforts would continue after the conference to move investment opportunities toward negotiations, financing and implementation.

The programme will include high-level discussions on the Jordan-EU partnership, financing mechanisms and Jordan's role in regional economic connectivity and market access, alongside sectoral sessions and business-to-business meetings.

The Nov. 18 programme will feature specialized discussions on energy, technology, industry, transportation, urban development and small and medium-sized enterprises.