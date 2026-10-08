Gazette Publishes Cabinet Approval Of 3 Diplomatic Mous

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Official Gazette on Thursday published Cabinet decisions approving 3 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with North Macedonia and the Czech Republic.

Under the first memo, political consultations are established between the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs and North Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The MoU provides for regular consultations to review relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the second memo covers political consultations between the Jordanian ministry and the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It aims to preserve and develop bilateral relations and strengthen dialogue and mutual understanding through periodic consultations, held alternately in Amman and Prague.

The third MoU was concluded between Jordan Institute of Diplomacyand the Diplomatic Academy of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It aims to strengthen joint cooperation in training diplomatic personnel and exchanging expertise, information and modern training methods in international relations and international law.

//Petra// NQ