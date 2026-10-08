Ramtha Municipality, ILO To Launch Youth Employment Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Oct. 8 (Petra) - Ramtha Municipality Committee Head Jamal Abu Obeid and International Labour Organization (ILO) representative Othman Bishtawi explored on Thursday cooperation on training and employing job-seeking youth to meet labor market needs.

The program seeks to create a practical framework for direct engagement with local businesses to identify their specific hiring demands.

Under the initiative, field visits will be conducted to local businesses and employers to survey job openings and identify required skill sets. Qualified youth will then be nominated, trained, and prepared for placement in these roles.

Abu Obeid stated the importance of securing sustainable employment, noting that the program aims to gradually place up to 100 young men and women into jobs each month by connecting job seekers directly with employers through the employment platform and the Irbid Employment Office.

The meeting outlined a collaborative initiative between Ramtha Municipality and the Jordan Investors Association, funded and supported by the ILO and the Irbid Employment Office.

The effort is part of Ramtha Municipality's strategy to bolster partnerships with national, international, and private sector entities to curb unemployment, enhance youth skills, and drive local economic development.

//Petra// HA