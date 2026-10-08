Jordan Commends UK's Refusal To Close Its East Jerusalem Consulate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates lauded the UK's stance on Thursday for rejecting Israel's claims alleging its legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem.

Jordan praised Britain's assurance that its mission will remain open and function independently to serve the Palestinian people, safeguarding the UK's presence in Jerusalem, and its support for a two-state solution.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali decried illegal Israeli measures against the diplomatic post and its personnel, rejecting any attempts to disrupt its operations or compromise diplomatic immunities.

The ministry also welcomed UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband's statememt that East Jerusalem remains occupied territory.

Majali stated that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory over which Israel holds no sovereignty. He stressed that current operational arrangements must not alter the legal status of East Jerusalem or be interpreted as an endorsement of Israeli sovereignty claims.

Additionally, Jordan welcomed recent UK measures implemented alongside international partners on September 8, including a trade ban on products from illegal Israeli settlements and restrictions on services that finance or facilitate settlement expansion.

Majali reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under international law and the two-state solution.

//Petra// HA