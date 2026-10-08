Investment Minister Meets With Algerian, EU, Irish Envoys To Boost Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) - Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh met separately with the ambassadors of Algeria, the European Union, and Ireland on Thursday to strengthen economic and investment cooperation.

Abu Ghazaleh held talks with Algerian Ambassador Mohamed Zergot, EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and Irish Ambassador Nicole McHugh as part of the ministry's efforts to expand international partnerships and attract foreign investment.

The meetings align with the ministry's strategy to engage diplomatic missions, promote Jordanian investment opportunities to the global business community, and reinforce the Kingdom's position as an "attractive regional investment destination." //Petra// HA