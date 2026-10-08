MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) BP Q3 trading update preview: can higher oil prices accelerate the balance-sheet reset?

BP provides a Q3 trading update ahead of full results on 3 November. Here's what investors should watch across production, refining margins, the Castrol sale and net debt.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-08T13:26:30+0100 BP Q3 trading update preview: can higher oil prices accelerate the balance-sheet reset?

BP heads into its third-quarter trading update with an unusually favourable oil-price backdrop, but investors will be looking beyond headline crude prices for evidence that chief executive Meg O'Neill's strategy is delivering a simpler, more profitable and financially stronger business.

Year-to-date the BP share price has risen by around 30% but over the past five years it gained 61% on a total annualised return basis and 106% on a total return (by re-investing dividends) basis.

BP 5-year total return graph Source: Axel Rudolph, IG

The update comes after BP reported a sharp improvement in second-quarter earnings. Underlying replacement cost profit more than doubled year on year to $5.73 billion, while operating cash flow reached $10.86 billion. Net debt fell to $22.25 billion from $25.31 billion at the end of the first quarter.

BP's third-quarter results are scheduled for 13 October, with the trading update expected to provide an earlier indication of how the business performed during the quarter.

Those looking to trade BP can do so through spread betting or CFD trading, while longer-term investors can access BP shares through IG Invest or our share dealing service.

Oil prices provide a powerful tailwind

The biggest change since BP issued its second-quarter guidance has been the strength of the oil market.

Brent crude has traded above $100 a barrel amid continuing disruption to energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. On 8 October, Brent rose above $104 as attacks on Gulf shipping and US threats of bombarding Iran increased supply concerns.

That is potentially significant for BP because its second-quarter average Brent marker was $103.85 a barrel, already well above the $67.88 recorded a year earlier. Higher liquids realisations were one of the main reasons second-quarter underlying profit increased to $5.73 billion.

However, investors should not assume that every additional dollar in Brent flows straight into earnings. BP's production volumes, realised prices, trading performance, refining margins and hedging all affect the eventual result.

Indeed, BP has already warned that the third quarter would be affected by continued Middle East disruption and lower production.

Those tracking the oil market and its impact on energy stocks can access Brent crude and other commodity markets through our platform.

Production is expected to fall

BP guided for reported upstream production of between 2.10 million and 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q3, compared with 2.201 million boe/d in Q2.

The company said the guidance reflected continued Middle East disruption, a reduced equity interest in Latin America and an estimated 40,000 boe/d impact from potential seasonal weather events in the Gulf of America.

This means investors are likely to pay particular attention to whether production comes in towards the top or bottom of the range.

The decline is important because BP's strategy increasingly depends on high-quality upstream assets generating strong cash returns. A sustained oil-price premium can compensate for lower volumes, but operational reliability remains a key test of management's ability to execute.

Second-quarter upstream plant reliability fell to 92.4%, from 95.7% in Q1, while reported production declined from 2.339 million boe/d.

Refining could remain a major earnings contributor

BP's downstream operations could provide another source of support.

The company's refining indicator margin averaged $29.6 a barrel in Q2, up sharply from $16.9 in Q1 and $11.9 a year earlier. Refining and trading benefited from significantly stronger realised margins, although planned maintenance and the Whiting refinery incident reduced throughput.

For Q3, BP expects refinery throughput of 1.30 million to 1.36 million barrels per day, down from 1.467 million in Q2. The lower level reflects the completion of the Gelsenkirchen divestment and other portfolio changes, although BP expects refining margins to remain elevated.

This creates an interesting tension for investors. Lower throughput could weigh on earnings, but exceptionally strong refining margins may continue to support the division.

The key question will be whether BP's integrated model is capturing enough of the elevated oil and product-price environment to offset weaker volumes elsewhere.

Castrol and the portfolio reshaping

Investors will also be looking for an update on BP's asset-disposal programme.

BP agreed to sell a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak at an enterprise value of about $10 billion. The transaction is expected to generate around $6 billion of net proceeds for BP, with completion expected by the end of 2026, subject to approvals.

BP expects around $8 billion to $9 billion of divestment and other proceeds during 2026, including approximately $6 billion from the Castrol transaction. Capital expenditure is expected to be $13.5 billion to $14 billion.

The trading update could therefore offer important clues on the timing of the Castrol proceeds and other disposals.

That matters because asset sales are central to O'Neill's plan to strengthen the balance sheet and simplify BP. The company has been pursuing a $20 billion divestment programme while simultaneously reducing investment in lower-return activities.

The balance sheet remains the main story

Despite the improvement in earnings, the balance sheet remains the most important strategic issue.

Net debt stood at $22.25 billion at the end of June, only slightly above the top of BP's long-term $14 billion-to-$18 billion target range. The company has also been reducing hybrid debt and intends to repay $1 billion of perpetual subordinated hybrid securities in Q3.

BP's financial position has improved considerably, but the group still carries substantial liabilities and has committed to significant investment.

The Q3 update should therefore give investors a better indication of how quickly BP can move towards its balance-sheet targets without relying excessively on asset disposals or exceptionally high oil prices.

What about dividends and buybacks?

Shareholder returns will be another key focus.

BP increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to 8.66 cents per ordinary share in Q2, maintaining its policy of growing the dividend by at least 4% a year, subject to board approval.

However, the company has prioritised strengthening its balance sheet, meaning investors should not expect an imminent return to aggressive share buybacks.

That is potentially frustrating for shareholders given the current oil-price environment, but management's argument is that reducing debt first will create a stronger foundation for sustainable shareholder returns.

The market will therefore want to know whether stronger cash generation is being used primarily to reduce liabilities or whether BP is approaching the point where excess cash can once again be returned to shareholders at a faster rate.

For income-focused investors, the combination of a growing dividend and the prospect of accelerating buybacks makes BP an increasingly interesting case. You can find out more about the advantages of buying shares and how to build a dividend-focused portfolio through our educational resources.

Middle East exposure becomes increasingly important

The geopolitical backdrop adds another layer of uncertainty.

BP has significant interests in the Middle East and chief executive Meg O'Neill recently said the company has no intention of withdrawing from the region. BP is also working with the Iraqi government on alternative oil-export routes, including a possible northern route.

The disruption has been a double-edged sword. Higher oil prices support upstream earnings, but disruptions to production, transportation and refining can reduce volumes and increase costs.

With Brent still above $100 and Hormuz shipping flows below pre-war levels, the Q3 update should provide investors with a clearer picture of the operational impact.

BP share price: focus on execution

BP shares were trading around 570p on 8 October, having risen strongly during 2026 but remaining below their 52-week high of around 609p reached in March.

BP weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The shares therefore already reflect some improvement in BP's earnings outlook and balance-sheet position.

The Q3 trading update needs to demonstrate that this improvement is not simply the result of a temporary oil-price spike.

Technically speaking the BP share price remains in a long-, medium- and short-term uptrend with a rise above the mid-September peak at 582.6p potentially opening the way for the 600p region and this year's late March high at 609.4p to be reached.

BP daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

This bullish forecast will remain valid while no bearish reversal takes the BP share price below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 518.4p and its August lows at 515.0p-to-512.7p.

For investors and the share price, the key numbers will likely be upstream production, refining margins and throughput, operating cash flow, net debt and progress on disposals. Just as important will be management's commentary on costs, operational reliability and the timing of the Castrol transaction.

The bottom line: BP enters its Q3 trading update with oil prices providing a powerful earnings tailwind and the balance sheet in better shape than a year ago. But the market will want evidence that O'Neill's reset is producing sustainable improvements in cash flow and returns rather than simply benefiting from geopolitical disruption. If production holds up, refining remains strong and asset disposals accelerate debt reduction, BP could strengthen its case that the turnaround is moving from strategy to execution.

BP analyst ratings

LSEG Data & Analytics data shows analysts currently hold a consensus 'buy' rating on BP, setting an average long-term price target of 632.95p, roughly 11% higher than where shares stood on 8 October 2026.

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks, meanwhile, rates BP as a 'buy', with a Smart Score at its highest level '10 Outperform'.

Source: TipRanks How to invest in BP sharesDo your research on BP, the Q3 trading update and the full results due on 3 November, paying close attention to production, refining and balance-sheet progressDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for BP (BP.) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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