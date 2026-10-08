Startup Equity Compensation Mistakes Are Creating Costly 409A Problems, K-38 Consulting Finds

MENAFN - GetNews) K-38 Consulting warns that startup equity compensation mistakes can create costly 409A compliance problems, particularly when option grants occur after financing events but before a refreshed valuation. The firm recommends coordinating valuation timelines, financing calendars, equity grants, and documentation to help startups reduce employee tax risks and avoid costly diligence issues.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 8th, 2026 - Stock options are one of the most powerful tools startups have for attracting and retaining talent - but K-38 Consulting says a surprising number of companies undermine that tool through avoidable timing mistakes tied to Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code. Every option grant at a U.S. startup must be priced at or above the fair market value established by an independent 409A valuation. Get the timing wrong, and the consequences fall not on the company, but directly on the employees holding those options - including immediate income recognition, a 20% penalty, and interest on compensation they may never have had the chance to sell.

“We've seen founders realize, well after the fact, that a batch of option grants happened in the gap between a financing close and a refreshed 409A valuation,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“Those grants lose safe harbor protection, even if the mistake was just a matter of days. The company didn't do anything malicious - they just weren't tracking how tightly their equity grant calendar needed to follow their financing calendar.”

The Timing Mistakes That Cause the Most Damage

K-38 Consulting says the majority of 409A-related problems it sees trace back to a small set of recurring, avoidable errors - most of them about timing and coordination rather than the valuation itself:

Granting options after a material event, before a refreshed valuation. A priced financing round, a significant change in business trajectory, or other material events immediately void the safe harbor protection of a prior 409A valuation. Options granted in the window between that event and a new, completed valuation carry real compliance risk, even if only days separate the two.

Using the preferred stock price as a stand-in for common stock value. Pricing option grants off the round's preferred share price, rather than waiting for an independent 409A valuation of common stock, is one of the most common - and least defensible - mistakes in diligence or an audit.

Letting a valuation lapse past its 12-month validity window. A 409A valuation is generally valid for 12 months absent a material event. Companies that lose track of that expiration and continue granting options on a stale valuation expose every grant made after the lapse to compliance risk.

Treating the 409A process as a last-minute formality. Startups that wait until an option grant is imminent to start the valuation process risk delays that create pressure to either postpone hiring decisions or grant options before a valid valuation is actually in hand.

Incomplete documentation trail. Missing or inconsistent board minutes approving option grants, gaps between promised and formal grant dates, and incomplete valuation records all create red flags that surface during financing or M&A diligence - often years after the original mistake was made.

“These issues rarely show up as a crisis in the moment they happen,” Alford said.“They show up during diligence for the next financing round or an acquisition, when a buyer's counsel or a new investor's legal team starts reviewing the cap table closely. By then, the fix is much more expensive and disruptive than it would have been if the timing had been managed correctly from the start.”

Why This Is a Financial Planning Problem, Not Just a Legal One

K-38 Consulting emphasizes that a 409A valuation itself must be performed by a qualified independent appraiser - that expertise sits outside the scope of CFO advisory work. Where K-38 Consulting says CFO-level financial planning adds real value is in the coordination surrounding that valuation: tracking the company's financing calendar and equity grant calendar together, flagging upcoming material events that will trigger the need for a refreshed valuation, and building hiring and grant timing around when a valid valuation will actually be in place.

“The valuation itself needs a qualified independent appraiser - that's not something we do,” Alford said.“What we do is make sure a founder isn't caught off guard by the timing. If we know a financing round is closing in six weeks, we're already flagging that the current 409A won't cover grants made after that point, and we're building the hiring and grant calendar around getting a fresh valuation in place before it's needed.”

What K-38 Consulting Recommends

Based on the patterns it sees among startup clients, K-38 Consulting recommends founders:

. Track the 409A valuation's validity window alongside the financing calendar, treating any anticipated material event as a trigger to schedule a refreshed valuation well in advance.

. Never use the preferred stock price from a financing round as a proxy for common stock fair market value. Wait for the independent valuation, even if it means a short delay in option grants.

. Build a compliance calendar for equity grants, tracking valuation expiration dates and material events in the same system used to track fundraising and other major company milestones.

. Maintain complete, contemporaneous board documentation for every option grant, since gaps in the paper trail create diligence risk even when the underlying grant was properly priced.

. Avoid granting options in the window between a financing close and a refreshed valuation, even under hiring pressure, given the compliance risk that window creates for every grant made within it.

How K-38 Consulting Supports Startups

K-38 Consulting's outsourced CFO services help founders coordinate equity grant timing with their broader financial and fundraising calendar, flagging when a refreshed 409A valuation will be needed well before a hiring or grant decision creates compliance risk. This planning work is part of the firm's broader support for startups navigating the financial complexity that comes with scaling a team and raising capital simultaneously.

“Getting equity compensation right isn't just a compliance exercise - it's part of building a company employees can trust with their compensation,” Alford said.“The founders who manage this well aren't necessarily equity compensation experts themselves. They just have someone on their team making sure the calendar never creates a gap that puts their employees at risk.”

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting provides fractional and outsourced CFO services, controller services, and tax strategy - including R&D tax credit and cost segregation services - to startups and midsize businesses across the country. The firm serves clients in SaaS, biotech, healthcare, law, ecommerce, CPG, construction, and real estate, delivering the financial leadership, forecasting tools, and strategic guidance typically available only to companies with a full in-house finance team. K-38 Consulting is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with clients nationwide.